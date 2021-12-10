Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

William and Kate’s Christmas card photo shows smiling family in Jordan

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 3:25 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 4:47 pm
The photo was taken while the family were in Jordan earlier this year (Kensington Palace/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family in Jordan.

William is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to wife Kate, with the couple resting a hand on the other’s knee.

Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, sit next to their parents, while three-year-old Prince Louis is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan earlier this year, but did not say what the nature of the trip was, when exactly it took place, or who was behind the camera.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey last week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall went on an official tour to Jordan and Egypt, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations.

In the photograph, the Cambridges and their children are smiling and look relaxed in casual outfits.

William is wearing a khaki green T-shirt and beige shorts, while Kate has on a long-sleeved, full-length green dress.

George tones in with his parents in a camouflage print T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, while Charlotte looks summery in a blue and white gingham dress.

Louis is sporting a blue and white stripy T-shirt and light-coloured shorts.

The image was released by Kensington Palace and posted on the couple’s social media accounts with the caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The photograph chosen by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card, which was taken at Royal Ascot by Sam Hussein this year
The photograph chosen by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card, which was taken at Royal Ascot by Sam Hussein this year (Sam Hussein/PA)

Meanwhile, the Christmas card photograph chosen by Charles and Camilla was released by Clarence House.

The photograph of the couple was taken this year by Sam Hussein at Royal Ascot.

It shows the pair dressed in their formal attire for the races – Charles in top hat and grey suit, Camilla in cream hat and dress – complete with their face coverings, very much setting the picture in 2021.

The image features Charles, who is wearing a black face mask, appearing to help Camilla put on her cream mask.

