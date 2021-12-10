Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Study explores whether algorithms can use cough recordings to detect Covid

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 4:00 pm
A study will explore whether algorithms can use cough recordings to detect Covid (Yui Mok/PA)
A study will explore whether algorithms can use cough recordings to detect Covid (Yui Mok/PA)

Adults who have taken a coronavirus test can take part in a study looking at whether algorithms can use voice data, including cough recordings, to detect Covid-19.

Researchers suggest that if voice sounds can be used to identify if someone is more likely to need a test, more cases could be found.

In turn, this could help to slow the spread of the virus.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has had a Covid-19 test (lateral flow or PCR) within the past 72 hours can take part.

They need to have their own laptop, desktop computer, smartphone or tablet to visit speakuptobeatcovid.uk.

After filling out a form, volunteers are asked to record a short series of sounds using the microphone on their phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

This includes a forced cough, breathing sounds and a defined sentence.

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “The UK is at the forefront of innovative research into Covid-19 to expand our understanding of this disease, and we are hugely grateful to the thousands of volunteers who participate in these trials and studies.

“The UK Health Security Agency is working with the Alan Turing Institute and the Royal Statistical Society on a small-scale trial to assess the feasibility of using vocal algorithms to detect Covid-19.”

Any outcomes of the trial will be published in due course.

