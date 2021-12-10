Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Andy Serkis auctions signed movie memorabilia for children’s charity

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 9:54 pm
Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)
Andy Serkis (Ian West/PA)

The Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis is auctioning off signed movie props to raise money for a children’s charity.

The actor, producer and director is giving fans the chance to buy movie memorabilia from some of his biggest films.

The auction, which ends at midnight, is raising money for the charity Best Beginnings to “give children the best beginning in life”.

Serkis, who played Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings, has appealed for fans to “give generously”, and added: “Together we can make a difference for parents and babies now and for future generations.”

The 57-year-old is known for his performance capture roles in The Lord Of The Rings, The Hobbit, King Kong and Star Wars.

Through a Gofundme.com page set up by Serkis, donors can view an exclusive interview where he shared insights into his life and career – including details about his 11-hour “Hobbitathon” and the inspiration behind Gollum’s voice.

During the Q&A with broadcaster Neev Spencer, Serkis also revealed what it was like to work with actor Tom Hardy while directing the film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released earlier this year.

An official Venom movie poster signed by both Serkis and Hardy is being sold in the auction, with the current bid at £450.

For more information about the auction, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/andy-serkis-fundraising-for-best-beginnings

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal