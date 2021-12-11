Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Hospital worker was on her way home when she disappeared, police believe

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
Missing hospital worker Petra Srncova (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Missing hospital worker Petra Srncova (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A missing children’s hospital worker was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said.

Petra Srncova, 32, a senior nurse assistant at Evelina London Children’s Hospital, has been missing since November 28.

She is thought to have left work at about 7.45pm that Sunday and withdrew the money before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle, south London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Ms Srncova changed to another bus, travelling towards her home in Camberwell, south London, and was last seen at about 8.22pm.

She is believed to have been wearing a green coat and was carrying a red backpack.

Ms Srncova was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a colleague. Her family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the force said.

The Evelina hospital said on Twitter: “We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing. We want to encourage anyone who may have any information that could help to find her to contact the police.”

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and is in custody.

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, has called on the public to help search for Petra, and will help put up posters near her home on Saturday.

She will also hold a press conference in the area later on Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS033753.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal