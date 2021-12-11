Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Lewis pulls ‘Lollita’ child’s party dress from shelves

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:49 pm
John Lewis confirmed it has pulled a dress from its shelves (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis has pulled a child’s party dress named “Lollita” from its shelves after receiving criticism for stocking it.

The Chi Chi London Lollita Party Dress was on sale for children aged three to 11 years old on the retailer’s website for £50.

The name is similar to Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita, which details child sex abuse.

It outlines how a middle-aged professor abuses a 12-year-old girl.

The description of the dress, which was previously on John Lewis’ website, said: “This dress is sure to become a partywear favourite.

“Lined with satin for a soft and comfortable finish, this pretty dress features delicate metallic embroidery, scalloped edges and a chiffon skirt with tulle underlay that’s perfect for twirling on the dance floor.”

Chi Chi London is a fashion brand which stocks its clothes with the department store.

The dress does not appear on the company’s website either.

The PA news agency has contacted the brand for comment.

Television presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell tweeted about the dress to her followers.

She said: “If you were going to think of a name for a child’s party dress, what would you NOT call it?”

Replying to her tweet, one person said: “That’s grotesque and vile.”

Another person added: “I would not be able to buy it with that name. Crazy to call it that. The dress is very pretty but I couldn’t.”

One Twitter user stated it was different to the novel due to having two “ls” in the name.

A spokeswoman from John Lewis said: “We removed this product from sale as soon as it was brought to our attention and we apologise for the upset caused.”

