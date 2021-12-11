Family of missing nurse assistant ‘desperately worried’

The family of a missing nurse assistant are said to be “desperately worried about her”.

Petra Srncova, 32, is believed to have disappeared on her way home from work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on November 28.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last week after failing to turn up for work – which has been described as very “out of character” for her.

MP Harriet Harman speaks in Camberwell, London, as she heads a search party and hands out missing posters of Petra Srncova, 32, who has been missing from south London for a week (Sophie Corcoran/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said Petra left the hospital at 7.45pm on November 28 and it is thought she took money out of a cashpoint before getting on two buses. She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 20.22pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody.

Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell and Peckham said Petra’s family in her native Czech Republic are “desperately worried about her”.

Ms Harman told a press conference on Saturday: “Petra is missing and we want people to help find her. She’s been missing quite a few days and she is only 32.

“Her parents are desperately worried about her and we have a responsibility to help find her. She was away from her country and her family here working in our National Health Service.”

The MP urged anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check footage.

A missing poster being placed in a window of a shop in the Camberwell area London of Petra Srncova, 32. She was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said (Sophie Corcoran/PA)

She added: “As each day goes by we get more and more concerned. This is her local community, we’ve all got a responsibility to find her.

“I’m very worried indeed for a young woman aged 32 to go missing and not go to work when she is fully committed to her work.”

Ms Harman was joined by Dora Dixon-Fyle, councillor for the Camberwell Green ward, and Councillor Evelyn Akoto, Southwark Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, as she handed out missing person posters to local residents and businesses in the area.

Councillor Akoto said: “I think as each day passes, we grow increasingly concerned for her whereabouts. If you know of anything where she could be, please get in contact with the police.”

Councillor Dixon-Fyle said Camberwell Community Council are speaking with constituents about how they feel about safety in public spaces in the area “to make sure the area is safer”.