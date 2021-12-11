Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Family of missing nurse assistant ‘desperately worried’

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:50 pm Updated: December 11, 2021, 8:17 pm
Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Petra Srncova, 32, who has been missing from south London for a week. She was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said. Issue date: Saturday December 11, 2021.
Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Petra Srncova, 32, who has been missing from south London for a week. She was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said. Issue date: Saturday December 11, 2021.

The family of a missing nurse assistant are said to be “desperately worried about her”.

Petra Srncova, 32, is believed to have disappeared on her way home from work at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on November 28.

She was reported missing by a concerned colleague last week after failing to turn up for work – which has been described as very “out of character” for her.

MP Harriet Harman speaks in Camberwell, London, as she heads a search party and hands out missing posters of Petra Srncova, 32, who has been missing from south London for a week.
MP Harriet Harman speaks in Camberwell, London, as she heads a search party and hands out missing posters of Petra Srncova, 32, who has been missing from south London for a week (Sophie Corcoran/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said Petra left the hospital at 7.45pm on November 28 and it is thought she took money out of a cashpoint before getting on two buses. She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 20.22pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody.

Harriet Harman MP for Camberwell and Peckham said Petra’s family in her native Czech Republic are “desperately worried about her”.

Ms Harman told a press conference on Saturday: “Petra is missing and we want people to help find her. She’s been missing quite a few days and she is only 32.

“Her parents are desperately worried about her and we have a responsibility to help find her. She was away from her country and her family here working in our National Health Service.”

The MP urged anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check footage.

A missing poster being placed in a window of a shop in the Camberwell area London of Petra Srncova, 32. She was last seen on a bus home after withdrawing money from a cashpoint, police have said (Sophie Corcoran/PA)

She added: “As each day goes by we get more and more concerned. This is her local community, we’ve all got a responsibility to find her.

“I’m very worried indeed for a young woman aged 32 to go missing and not go to work when she is fully committed to her work.”

Ms Harman was joined by Dora Dixon-Fyle, councillor for the Camberwell Green ward, and Councillor Evelyn Akoto, Southwark Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, as she handed out missing person posters to local residents and businesses in the area.

Councillor Akoto said: “I think as each day passes, we grow increasingly concerned for her whereabouts. If you know of anything where she could be, please get in contact with the police.”

Councillor Dixon-Fyle said Camberwell Community Council are speaking with constituents about how they feel about safety in public spaces in the area “to make sure the area is safer”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]