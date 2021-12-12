Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern Ireland experiencing ‘largest ever’ avian flu outbreak in UK

By Press Association
December 12, 2021, 11:33 am
Temporary control zones have been introduced at the sites of the suspected cases to mitigate onwards disease spread (PA)
Temporary control zones have been introduced at the sites of the suspected cases to mitigate onwards disease spread (PA)

Northern Ireland is witnessing the “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu in the UK after two additional suspected cases were discovered.

The cases have been identified in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill in Co Armagh and a commercial duck flock in Coagh, Co Tyrone.

Disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected birds, some 14,000 in Armagh and 22,000 in Tyrone.

It follows confirmation of two positive cases in each of those counties earlier this month, in Aughnacloy and Broughshane.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Robert Huey has called on flock keepers to “urgently review” their biosecurity measures.

“Unfortunately notifiable avian influenza is strongly suspected in two further commercial flocks in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This is now not only the largest ever outbreak of HPAI in the UK but also in Northern Ireland and we must do all we can to protect our flocks, protect our businesses and protect the economy.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is that flock keepers reassess all of their biosecurity measures immediately.

“Are they stringent enough? Are you reviewing them every day? What else can you do to prevent an incursion?

“You can also complete our biosecurity checklist at

http://daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/daera-ai-biosecurity-self-assessment

“Do it today, do not wait.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots warned that we have reached a “critical point” in the management of the outbreak.

He added: “This strain of H5N1 spreads quickly and could wipe out an entire flock in a matter of days.

Ulster politics
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots (Mark Marlow/PA)

“I am urging all bird keepers to proactively assess your current biosecurity measures and redouble your efforts to keep this disease out of your flocks.

“Keep your flock housed, change your boots, wash your hands, wear disposable boiler suits, keep surrounding areas clean and only have essential vehicles coming on site – simple, repetitive steps will help protect your flock from avian flu.

“We have also received confirmation from the National Reference Lab that the cases in the commercial duck farm in Aughnacloy and the backyard flock keeper in Broughshane were both positive for HPAI H5N1.

“We cannot afford to be complacent and must act now to protect our flocks.”

Temporary control zones (TCZs) have been introduced at the sites of the suspected cases to mitigate onwards disease spread.

Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory for testing, and should avian flu be confirmed, the TCZs will be replaced with a three-kilometre protection zone and 10km surveillance zone around the affected premises.

The cases discovered at Aughnacloy earlier this month led to the culling of 22,100 ducks, while the same measures were applied to the “small backyard flock” found at Broughshane.

The flock owners are to receive compensation for the lost livestock. A valuation at the Aughnacloy site has been described as ongoing.

