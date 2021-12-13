Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Delaying action on Omicron may keep children away from school longer, says union

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 12:31 pm
Waiting for the vaccination rollout to take full effect may keep children out of the classroom longer, a teachers’ union has warned (Danny Lawson/PA)
Waiting for the vaccination rollout to take full effect may keep children out of the classroom longer, a teachers’ union has warned (Danny Lawson/PA)

Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may keep children away from the classroom “longer” in the long term, a school leaders’ union has warned.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, has said it is already “chaos” in some schools following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

His warning came after Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he could not guarantee schools would not close again due to the pandemic.

Asked on LBC whether this remained a possibility, Mr Javid said: “I don’t want to see that or any of these kinds of measures. I’m just going to focus on everything else we need to be doing, especially the booster programme.”

He added: “I’d say this, if you are asking me for guarantees, I will just say – as the Health Secretary, of course, I’m not the Education Secretary – that there are, when it comes to our fight against this pandemic, there are no guarantees.

“But what we do know that works is, in this case, a booster shot of the vaccine.”

It comes after Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Sunday that he could not guarantee that in January all schools will be open everywhere.

Mr Whiteman said he was “pleased to see” both ministers showing a “bit of realism” over possible school closures.

He said: “It is already chaos in some schools as the Omicron wave hits. Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may actually keep children away from school longer in the long term.

“We would urge the Government to take every safety measure possible while maintaining face-to-face education, in order to avoid longer term school closures.

“Infection rates in schools have been growing unabated for a long time. Simply relying on the fact that children tend to suffer less from the virus is not good enough. We have to account for further transmission too.

“The Government must act now to deliver ventilation solutions, sensible and effective isolation protocols, and lift the unnecessary pressure of inspection and other bureaucratic burdens. That way we can concentrate on keeping children where they should be.”

Mr Whiteman added: “School leaders and their teams have been working tirelessly to keep children in school. They are the very last to want to see schools close.”

Speaking on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Mr Zahawi said the Government does not have plans “at the moment” to vaccinate primary school-aged children.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “It’s impossible to rule out school closures and a return to remote education because nobody has a crystal ball which allows them to foresee how the Omicron variant will impact education and wider society.

“All we can say with any certainty is that everybody involved in education is doing everything possible to keep things going under extremely difficult circumstances.

“What we may see is schools periodically having to close or send home year groups, for short periods of time, because of unsustainable levels of staff and pupil absence, or on public health advice.

“This has already been happening during the course of this term and there could be more of this if the Omicron variant means that there is more disruption.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]