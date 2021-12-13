Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Observation time after jab could be reduced to help speed up booster race

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 2:11 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 6:35 pm
A vaccination centre (Yui Mok/PA)
A vaccination centre (Yui Mok/PA)

Waiting times for observation after Covid-19 jabs could be scrapped or reduced under plans to speed up vaccination efforts.

After people have a vaccine they are asked to wait for a period of observation to ensure they do not have an allergic reaction.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the issue is being “very actively looked at” and added that he will have “more to say” on the subject soon.

The patient information leaflet for the Moderna vaccine says: “During and after each injection of the vaccine, your doctor, pharmacist or nurse will watch over you for at least 15 minutes to monitor for signs of an allergic reaction.”

The wait time was introduced after two NHS staff suffered allergic reactions on the first day of the vaccine rollout last year.

But some doctors have said the waiting time can “reduce the efficiency” of vaccination centres.

Azeem Majeed, professor of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, wrote on Twitter: “If the government wants to increase the number of Covid-19 vaccinations, then the MHRA needs to urgently review the 15 minute waiting period after vaccination.

“This substantially reduces the efficiency and throughput of vaccine clinics, as well as vaccinations for the housebound.”

The chief medical officers of the UK are understood to be reviewing whether the waiting time can safely be reduced or scrapped.

Conservative former minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, said he had spoken to GPs in his constituency who claimed they could “triple our way through” the vaccine rollout if the waiting time was ended.

Mr Javid, speaking in Parliament, told him: “It is being very actively looked at and I will have something more to say on that, I am sure, very, very shortly.”

