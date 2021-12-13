Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron set to be dominant coronavirus strain in London by Tuesday

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 2:24 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is set to become the dominant strain in London, just weeks after it was first detected in the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Omicron variant is set to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London, just weeks after it was first detected in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the strain will be responsible for the majority of infections in the capital by Tuesday, and has warned of a “tidal wave” of cases across the country.

The first UK cases of Omicron were only confirmed on November 27 and the speed of its spread has alarmed ministers and prompted a dramatic acceleration of the booster jab programme.

Coronavirus – Mon Dec 13, 2021
People queue for booster jabs at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Johnson said on Monday: “We can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country.

“Here, in the capital, it probably represents about 40% of the cases. By tomorrow, it will be the majority of the cases and it’s increasing the whole time.”

The UK Health Security Agency has previously projected that Omicron could become the dominant variant across the country by the middle of the month.

Speaking at a vaccination centre in Paddington, west London, Mr Johnson confirmed the first death in the UK of a patient with Omicron.

“I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population,” he said.

“So the best thing we can all do is get our boosters. We’re opening up centres across the country.

“We’re getting in the Army to help with the logistics, we’re expanding in every possible way. And what we need now is for the public to respond. And to do what is necessary: get boosted now.”

A lengthy queue developed at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, just across the Thames from the Houses of Parliament, as rules were relaxed to allow all eligible over-18s to get a booster.

[[title]]

[[text]]

