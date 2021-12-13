Jailed Insulate Britain protester ends hunger strike after 26 days

An error occurred. Please try again.

A jailed Insulate Britain protester has ended her hunger strike after 26 days, the campaign group said.

Emma Smart had been moved to the hospital wing at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, at the end of last month, 13 days into the hunger strike.

The 44-year-old, from Weymouth in Dorset, said she decided to end her protest on Sunday after receiving a letter from her local MP, Conservative Richard Drax.

She was jailed for four months on November 17 for breaching an injunction and immediately vowed to stop eating until the Government moves to insulate homes.

Emma Smart’s hunger strike lasted 26 days (Insulate Britain?PA)

Ms Smart said: “I have ended my hunger strike after 26 days, one day for every failed Cop meeting since the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed.

“I remain proud of my actions with Insulate Britain and will continue to do all that I can to pressure our Government to live up to its duty to protect the people from climate collapse.

“I welcome the approach from my MP, Richard Drax, and look forward to meeting him to discuss Insulate Britain’s demands.

“I hope that he is prepared to listen and also to convey to the Government the absolute gravity of our situation.

“The next three to four years will determine the future of humanity, so this is no time for half-hearted measures. Boris (Johnson) needs to get on with the job.”

Members of Insulate Britain were jailed for breaching an injunction (Insulate Britain/PA)

Mr Drax is said to have expressed his “concern” for Ms Smart’s welfare.

Ms Smart’s husband, Andy Smith, 45, told the PA news agency: “I’m obviously relieved following this news; her reason for ending the protest is a legitimate one.

“She has a meeting with her local MP and I believe this is a positive step and I hope our concerns about insulation are addressed.

“After 26 days the most dangerous thing now is the re-feeding process, it’s going to be quite challenging.

“I spoke to her this morning, she’s doing well, eating and in good spirits, so the overall feeling is one of relief but also apprehension.”

Emma Smart’s husband, Andy Smith, said he is ‘relieved’ she has ended her hunger strike (Andy Smith/PA)

Ms Smart is one of nine members of the group who jailed for breaching an injunction designed to prevent road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.

They appeared at the High Court on November 17 after they admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 during the morning rush-hour on October 8.

They received sentences of between three and six months and were ordered to pay £5,000 in costs each.

A further nine Insulate Britain protesters are to appear at the High Court on December 14 to face a charge of contempt of court.

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September and supporters have blocked the M25, other roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester, and around the Port of Dover in Kent.