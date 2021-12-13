Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Mark Drakeford makes televised address on Omicron variant and booster programme

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 6:02 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 7:47 pm
First Minister Mark Drakeford in a televised address to Wales to update the country on the booster rollout and spread of Omicron (Welsh Government/PA)
First Minister Mark Drakeford in a televised address to Wales to update the country on the booster rollout and spread of Omicron (Welsh Government/PA)

Wales’ First Minister has announced urgent plans to offer the booster vaccine to all eligible adults by the end of the year during a televised address.

Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government is accelerating the booster programme as new evidence has emerged showing two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are not enough to offer protection against the new Omicron variant.

Omicron is expected to have become the dominant form of the virus in Wales by the end of December, Mr Drakeford confirmed.

He said this would bring “a new wave of infections and illness”.

There are currently 30 confirmed cases of Omicron in the country.

In a message, broadcast to the nation on BBC Wales at 6.30pm, and on social media at 7pm, he said: “We must be prepared for Omicron cases to rise quickly and very steeply – just as they have in other parts of the UK.

“We are still learning about this new form of coronavirus. All the information we have tells us we are facing a very serious situation.

“By the end of the month, Omicron will have become the dominant form of the virus in Wales, bringing a new wave of infections and illness.

“This could then translate into a large number of people needing hospital treatment just at a time when the NHS is already under significant pressure.”

He added: “We have already taken some steps to increase protections in Wales and we may need to take some further steps to keep Wales safe.”

Mr Drakeford said the aim was to offer all adults a booster by the end of the year.

Mr Drakeford’s statement comes a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced booster jabs would be rolled out to all eligible adults in England.

Long queues could be seen forming outside vaccination centres in England on Monday morning, with people reporting waiting in line as long as five hours to get their dose.

Scotland has also committed to delivering booster jabs to everyone over 18 by the end of the year.

The Royal College of Nursing’s Wales Director, Helen Whyley, said while she agrees with the expansion of the booster programme, the Welsh Government should “take every step needed to slow the spread to ensure that services, staff and the public are protected”.

Teacher’s Union NASUWT on Monday called for further educational measures to be introduced including staggering the return of pupils to all schools and colleges at the start of January and providing additional onsite testing facilities and resources for pupils between January and the February half-term.

Two councils in Wales, Denbighshire and Anglesey, have decided to end face-to-face classes early on Friday, December 17 with students expected to learn from home for the last three days of term.

