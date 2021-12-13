Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

In video: Chocolate elf Benny weighs in at a whopping 8kg

By Press Association
December 13, 2021, 7:43 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 8:17 pm
A chocolate elf (Cadbury World/PA)
A chocolate elf (Cadbury World/PA)

Cadbury World chocolatiers have created an 8kg Christmas elf made out of chocolate to celebrate the festive period.

Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban made the impressive piece at the Birmingham attraction.

Standing half a metre tall, the elf, which has been nicknamed Benny, was made from the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The edible elf took two days to create, while the details were produced by mixing coloured cocoa butter with chocolate, which was hand sculpted into place.

Edible glitter was used by the talented chocolatiers for a festive finishing touch.

“Cadbury World’s chocolatiers are renowned for creating some of the most impressive chocolate creations, and Donna and Dawn have definitely continued the tradition with this year’s Christmas masterpiece!” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to Cadbury World this Christmas, and are excited for guests to see our chocolate creation in-person throughout the festive season!”

