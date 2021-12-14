Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E-scooters banned from London transport over fire fears

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 3:53 am
E-scooters have been banned from public transport in London (PA)
E-scooters have been banned from all London transport amid fire concerns.

It comes after an e-scooter burst into flames on the Tube at Parsons Green station last month.

A review into e-scooters by Transport for London (TfL) found that defective lithium batteries could cause e-scooters to catch fire.

TfL warned that a fire in an enclosed area like a bus or the Tube could lead to “significant harm” to passengers and staff.

E-Scooter stock
E-scooters have become increasingly popular in the capital (PA)

“This review has found that the incidents that occurred were caused by defective lithium-ion batteries which ruptured without warning”, TfL said in a statement.

“This led to fires that caused toxic smoke to be released.

“TfL consider that if this were to happen again and fires occurred in an enclosed area like a Tube train or a bus, there could be significant harm to both customers and staff, as well as secondary injuries from customers trying to escape the area.”

The ban applies to all TfL services, including tubes, buses and trams.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) also backed the ban, saying that it had been called out to fight more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes in 2021.

“This year, firefighters have attended more than 50 fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes – which is double the total amount seen in 2020”, the LFB said in a statement.

Last month it was revealed that 131 pedestrians in Britain had been injured by e-scooters over the previous 12 months.

Thirty-seven of the casualties suffered injuries described by the Department for Transport as “serious”.

Other road users injured in e-scooter collisions in the year ending June include 36 cyclists and 32 vehicle occupants.

Fourteen casualties were aged 70 and above, while 17 were between 60 and 69.

Twenty-one children under 10 were injured.

The figures also show that three e-scooter users were killed in crashes, while a further 729 were injured.

