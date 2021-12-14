Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gold unicorn ring lost for nearly 400 years sells for £20,000

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 4:05 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 4:07 pm
(Hansons Auctioneers/PA)
(Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

A 17th century gold unicorn ring which had lain buried in a farmer’s field for nearly 400 years before being dug up by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for £20,000.

The signet ring, which belonged to an English noble with links to Scotland, was found on farmland at Thornton in Buckinghamshire in 2018.

Weighing more than 20g, it went under the hammer on December 9 with an upper estimate of £12,000, but sold for nearly double that price, Hansons Auctioneers said.

Gold unicorn head ring.
(Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Charles Hanson, the Derbyshire-based auction house owner, described it as “an exceptional result for an exceptional find”.

“Buried treasure lies beneath our feet, lost centuries ago,” he said. “The ring’s historical importance made it irresistible to bidders.”

The expertly crafted piece had a two-sided bezel, swivelling to reveal an engraved unicorn’s head on one side and a coat of arms on the reverse.

The engraved arms, featuring a shield with a crescent moon, was that of Thomas Curwen – second son of Sir Henry Curwen MP – who was born in 1602 during the last months of Elizabeth I’s reign.

The unicorn’s head was the crest of the Curwen family, who were from Workington in Cumbria, 270 miles from where the ring was found.

Reverse of the ring
(Hansons Auctioneers/PA)

Thomas Curwen inherited the family estate in 1664, which included 15th century Workington Hall, where Mary Queen of Scots once sought refuge from Queen Elizabeth.

The appearance of the unicorn shows the Curwen family’s historic links to Galloway in Scotland.

Thomas Curwen, who never married, died in February 1672, during the reign of Charles II, and was buried at Workington.

Mr Hanson said: “The ring travelled far from its ancestral home but we will never know how and why.

“Finds like this are fascinating; not only is it a stunning item of jewellery, it’s an important family heirloom and a fascinating piece of Cumbria’s local history.”

Proceeds from the sale will be shared with the landowner.

