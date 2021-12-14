Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Appeal judges consider legal row over Silverdale ‘stink’ landfill site

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 6:35 pm
Stop the Stink demonstrators stopping lorries coming onto the Walleys Quarry Landfill site at Silverdale, Staffordshire (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Appeal judges are considering a legal fight centred on a landfill site which locals say gives off noxious gases and stinks.

A woman who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire, took legal action against the Environment Agency on behalf of her five-year-old son and won a fight in the High Court in September.

Environment Agency bosses have mounted a challenge in the Court of Appeal.

Three appeal judges are considering the case at a hearing in London due to end on Wednesday.

Rebecca Currie, whose son Mathew Richards was born prematurely with a chronic lung disease, had told a High Court judge that fumes from the site gave off “a stomach-wrenching smell like rotten eggs”.

A Stop the Stink demonstrator (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Locals have launched a Stop The Stink campaign.

Lawyers representing Ms Currie and Mathew argued, at the High Court hearing, that there was a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the site and said hydrogen sulphide emissions were affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.

Mr Justice Fordham made a declaration that the EA “must implement” Public Health England’s advice to reduce concentrations of hydrogen sulphide in the local area to one part per billion, less than an eighth of the level that can be smelled, by January 2022.

Lawyers representing the Environment Agency say the declaration was unjustified.

Rebecca Currie and her son Mathew Richards (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
They say the agency provided evidence that it was taking measures to respond to Public Health England recommendations.

Ms Currie says the agency’s appeal should be dismissed.

