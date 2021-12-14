Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles hails the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers delivering vaccine booster

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 7:09 pm
The Prince of Wales (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Prince of Wales has thanked volunteers and NHS staff at a vaccination centre as he saw for himself the push to deliver booster jabs to the nation.

Charles, who last week revealed he and Camilla had received their Covid-19 boosters, hailed efforts at a makeshift clinic in Kennington, south London.

He also spoke out against vaccine misinformation, saying at one point: “It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories.”

Prince of Wales visit to vaccination centre
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lambeth GP Federation Covid Vaccinations Walk-In Centre (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Lambeth GP Federation Covid Vaccinations Walk-In Centre – housed in a church hall – has been administering 3,000 boosters a day – which is 300 an hour.

Charles gave his personal backing to some of the 127 vaccinators and 190 volunteers working shifts around the clock.

A queue snaked several hundreds metres down the street, but people waited patiently and were quickly whisked through the queues.

Speaking to some of the hundreds who were resting after getting jabbed, he said: “So many marvellous people have been volunteering. I am glad you didn’t have to wait too long.”

He also spoke to Kate Suiter, a former picture editor who trained eight months ago to be a vaccinator.

Prince of Wales visit to vaccination centre
Charles praised volunteers during his visit to the centre (Hannah McKay/PA)

Afterwards, she said: “He said thank you for helping and I joked that I had the gift of the jab and he laughed and said ‘I’m going to use that’.

The masked prince watched some of the vaccinators – which included university medical students – deliver the booster jabs to those who waited patiently.

Abdul Mukadam, 53, lead GP for Covid vaccinations for Lambeth, said afterwards: “Charles thanked and acknowledged every vaccinator and volunteer he met. He thanked them for the hard work they have been doing.”

He added: “Everybody has been doing their bit whether it is training as a vaccinator, coming as a volunteer or turning up to get the booster; and Charles was doing his bit by coming to acknowledge the efforts.

“It is a welcome acknowledgement and there are a lot of people out there in the whole country doing their bit and in a way this was an acknowledgement and thanks for all of them.

Prince of Wales visit to vaccination centre
The Prince of Wales poses for a picture during the visit (Hannah McKay/PA)

“The NHS couldn’t have done this on their own without all these volunteers.”

Charles also met Britain’s most senior GP, Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care at NHS England.

Dr Kanani said afterwards: “Please come and get your booster there has never been a more important time to get protected it is vital protection for you and your family and loved ones before we come together for Christmas.”

