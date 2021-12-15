Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katie Price faces jail time as she is sentenced for drink-driving

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 2:47 am
Katie Price is facing a jail sentence (Rick Findler/PA)
Katie Price is facing a jail sentence (Rick Findler/PA)

Katie Price is due to be sentenced for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash near her home in Sussex.

The former glamour model has been warned she faces jail for the offences.

Price, 43, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

She entered her pleas at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 29, a day after telling police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all” following a collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

Katie Price, covered with a blanket, leaves Crawley Magistrates’ Court in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price, covered with a blanket, leaves Crawley Magistrates' Court in September (Steve Parsons/PA)

At that hearing, her sentencing was adjourned on the condition that she have treatment at the Priory Centre, not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim.

Officers responded to the crash at about 6.20am, and Price was arrested and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test taken by Price following the accident was positive for alcohol.

An image shared by police from the scene showed a car flipped on its side.

After the crash Price’s family had expressed concern for her wellbeing.

In a statement from the family shared on Price’s Instagram account, they said: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

“Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.”

Last month, public records revealed Price and her partner Carl Woods, a car salesman, had obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas.

Price arrived in the city, which bills itself as the marriage capital of the world, the week the US reopened its borders to tourists.

Her sentencing is listed for 2pm at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

