Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – December 15

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 3:53 am
What the papers say – December 15 (PA)
What the papers say – December 15 (PA)

A Tory revolt over Covid restrictions and the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson are covered in the national papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph report on the 99 Tory MPs who rebelled against the Prime Minister’s Covid restrictions.

The Guardian says the rebellion will force Boris Johnson to depend on Labour support.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports murdered toddler Star was “failed five times by social workers” prior to her death.

Metro and the Daily Mirror also lead with the story, with the latter reporting the toddler’s mother “let lover brutally batter” the youngster to death.

The i dedicates its front page to Omicron and its threat to Christmas celebrations.

The Daily Star takes a swipe at Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab over the number of patients currently being treated in hospital with Omicron.

The Sun carries the Queen’s plans to host Christmas despite the threat of the variant.

And the Financial Times leads with the United Arab Emirates suspending talks with the US over its deal to buy fighter jets as relations between the two countries deteriorate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal