Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White died from stab wound to neck, inquest told

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 10:57 am
Ava White died after she was stabbed in Liverpool city centre (Merseyside Police/PA)
Twelve-year-old Ava White died from a stab wound to her neck, a coroner said as her inquest was opened.

The schoolgirl was assaulted in Liverpool city centre following a Christmas lights switch-on on November 25.

Opening an inquest into her death on Wednesday, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said: “This is an investigation into the death of a young lady, Ava Martin White, who was certified as having died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on November 25 this year.”

He said the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck.

Mr Rebello told the hearing, at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool, that Ava had been identified by her mother Leanne White.

Ava White death
Ava White was stabbed in Liverpool city centre, the inquest heard (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)

He said: “Ava had attended the switching on of the lights in Liverpool town centre on November 25. At 8.33pm she was in Williamson Square.

“She then walks to Church Street, along to Church Alley, and there an incident takes place where Ava was stabbed in the neck.

“North West Ambulance Service paramedics attended and Ava was taken to Alder Hey.”

Mr Rebello said a youth had been charged with her murder and appeared in court.

He said: “In light of that appearance on the charge of murder I suspend this investigation.”

He asked the coroner’s officer to pass his condolences to Ava’s family, who were not in court for the brief hearing.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

Ava White death
People took part in a vigil in Liverpool city centre for 12-year-old Ava White (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil earlier this month and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.

