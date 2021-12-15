Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Searches for ‘Christmas party cancellations’ and ‘Covid passes’ triple on Google

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 1:05 pm
‘Should I cancel my Christmas party?’ was among the top trending Google searches from Monday to Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Searches for “should I cancel my Christmas party?” and “Covid passes” tripled in the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, according to new data from Google Trends.

Covid passes have recently become law in the UK as 369 MPs voted for the introduction of Plan B, a set of measures to stem the spread of the Omicron variant, in the Commons on Tuesday.

Google also released a list of the top trending questions on boosters, including “how do I volunteer to help with booster jabs?” which was up 1,100% from Monday to Tuesday, as well as “how quickly does the booster jab become effective?”, which searches for increased by 685%.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 14, 2021
Google Trends showed that ‘how to volunteer to help booster jabs?’ was the leading breakout question on boosters between Monday and Tuesday (PA)

Searches for “how many booster jabs yesterday?” and “how long do I have to wait for a booster jab?” rose by 1,135% and 515% respectively.

The breakout trending questions on coronavirus’s new variant were led by searches for “how old was the person who died from Omicron?” and “was the person who died of Omicron vaccinated?”.

Google also revealed that “incubation period for omicron” has been searched more than eight times more over the past seven days than the week before in the UK.

The search engine disclosed some of the most popular “should” questions from the last 24 hours as “which booster should I get?” and “when should I get a PCR test?”.

Sajid Javid in House of Commons
Covid passes are now law in the UK after MPs voted for the Government’s Plan B restrictions in the Commons on Tuesday (PA)

They were succeeded by searches for “how long do I have to wait for a booster jab?” and “is Moderna better than Pfizer?”.

Trending questions on Plan B only one hour after the vote included “what is plan b?”, “who voted against plan b?” and “how did my MP vote today?”

Here are the full lists of figures from Google Trends.

Top trending questions on Omicron between Monday and Tuesday in the UK:
1. Who died of Omicron in the UK? (Breakout search)
2. How old was the person who died from Omicron? (Breakout)
3. Was the person who died of Omicron vaccinated? (Breakout)
4. Where was the Omicron death? (Breakout)
5. How to find out if you have the Omicron variant? (Searches increased by 1,855%)
6. How long does Omicron take to show symptoms? (1,385%)
7. How many people have died from Omicron in the world? (875%)
8. How is Omicron affecting other countries? (550%)
9. Will a PCR test detect Omicron? (435%)
10. How many UKOmicron cases are there? (425%)

Top trending questions on boosters between Monday and Tuesday:
1. How to volunteer to help booster jabs? (Breakout search)
2. How many booster jabs yesterday? (Searches increased by 1,135%)
3. How quickly does the booster jab become effective? (685%)
4. How long do I have to wait for a booster jab? (515%)
5. Is Moderna booster better than Pfizer? (415%)
6. What happens if you get booster when you have Covid? (410%)
7. How long after the 2nd jab can I get the booster? (325%)
8. How to cancel the booster jab? (240%)
9. Is AstraZeneca being used as a booster? (210%)
10. How good is the Moderna booster? (135%)

Trending questions on Plan B, one hour after the vote:
1. What is plan b?
2. Who voted against plan b?
3. How did my MP vote today?
4. What are the plan b restrictions?
5. When does plan b come into effect?
6. Who voted for plan b?
7. What is plan c?
8. Is plan b lockdown?
9. When does covid plan b end?
10. How did Jake Berry vote?

Most searched “should” questions between Monday and Tuesday in the UK:
1. Which booster should I get?
2. When should I get a PCR test?
3. How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having covid?
4. Should I get a booster shot?
5. When should I self isolate?
6. Should I get the covid vaccine?
7. How long after exposure to covid should I get tested?
8. How often should I do a lateral flow test?
9. What should I do if I test positive for covid?
10. When should I get my booster shot?

