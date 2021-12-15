Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Craig David receives MBE for music career lasting two decades

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 3:01 pm
Craig David is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (PA)
Craig David is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (PA)

Singer and rapper Craig David has been made an MBE by the Prince of Wales for services to music.

The performer received the honour during a Windsor Castle investiture that recognised his career comeback.

David first found fame with the release of his debut album Born To Do It in 2000.

Graham Norton Show – London
Craig David has found more chart success in recent years (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The record entered at number one to become the fastest-selling debut by a British male solo act to date, making David the face of the UK garage genre.

As his subsequent albums failed to chart as well, he was ridiculed by Leigh Francis on the TV comedy show Bo’ Selecta! and eventually moved to Miami.

With the release of comeback record Following My Intuition in 2016, he returned to number one and landed headline gigs at Brixton Academy and a slot on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

These were followed by regular radio slots and high-profile collaborations with artists including Bastille and AJ Tracey.

David, 39, declined to speak to the press after the ceremony but at the time the award was announced he tweeted a snap of the envelope addressed to “Craig David Esq, MBE” and said seeing the title in writing “hits differently when you receive the letter though”.

“Thank you for all the love you’ve all been showing me for so many years! I appreciate and love you.

“I am very honoured”.

David, 39, was born in Southampton to an Afro-Grenadian father and Jewish mother.

At school he suffered at the hands of bullies and this would later inform his music, with the 2005 song Johnny about his memories of that time.

David’s father played bass in a reggae band called the Ebony Rockers and, as a teenager, he would accompany him to local clubs where DJs would let him take the microphone.

He found mainstream success singing on Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by garage duo Artful Dodger, which reached number two in the charts in 1999.

The pair would later help David write and record much of his debut album, Born To Do It, including the tracks Fill Me In and 7 Days.

