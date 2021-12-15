Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police commissioner calls pub punch allegation ‘absurd’

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 3:01 pm
Steve Turner called an allegation that he punched someone in a pub in 2019 ‘absurd’ (Stuart Boulton/PA)
Steve Turner called an allegation that he punched someone in a pub in 2019 ‘absurd’ (Stuart Boulton/PA)

A Police and Crime Commissioner who is being investigated over a historic sexual offence claim says he is now facing an “absurd allegation” that he punched someone in a pub.

Steve Turner, the Tory PCC for Cleveland, said he will be cleared and has repeatedly refused calls for him to resign or temporarily stand aside.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is now looking into three fresh allegations – one of which the PCC said related to an anonymous claim he punched someone in a pub.

The historic sexual assault allegation, dating back to the 1980s, is being investigated by another force for the IOPC.

Mr Turner had already refused to stand down after it emerged he received a caution for handling £15 of stolen goods when he was a supermarket manager on Teesside in the 1990s.

The PCC said one of the three, latest, claims related to an anonymous, “absurd allegation” that he punched someone in a pub, at some point in 2019.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Anyone who knows me will know how ridiculous such an accusation is so once again I AM CONFIDENT THERE IS NO TRUTH IN IT AND I WILL BE CLEARED OF THE WHOLE THING.

“I am currently pursuing complaints against the press and some individuals and can categorically state that no amount of malicious and false allegations will stop me from making a positive difference for the public, Cleveland Police and victims locally as the democratically elected PCC.”

An IOPC spokesman said the body must determine if allegations that a PCC may have committed an offence should be criminally investigated.

He said: “As set out in legislation, we only investigate serious complaints or conduct matters, specifically those involving criminal allegations, involving PCCs and their deputies.

“We are assessing three referrals from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel to determine what further action may be required from us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]