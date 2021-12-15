Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Suspect appears in court charged with attempting to murder 13-year-old boy

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 5:21 pm
Police at the scene in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, after a 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.
Police at the scene in Hockley Circus, Birmingham, after a 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.

A suspect accused of attempting to murder a 13-year-old in a street shooting has been remanded in custody.

Zidann Edwards, of Ford Street, Birmingham, is charged with trying to kill a teenager who was shot in the back in nearby Hockley Circus.

The victim, who cannot be identified because of a court order, was left with life-changing injuries after being chased and shot on November 18.

Hockley Circus shooting
The scene of the shooting in Hockley Circus, Birmingham. Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA

A court spokesman said Edwards, who has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on January 12.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remain on police bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal