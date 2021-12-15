Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to raise council tax in London due to TfL’s finances

By Press Association
December 15, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:37 pm
Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan.

He declared that the increase is “not something I want to do” but claimed he is being “forced down this route” due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London (TfL).

The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.

The three-year hike in council tax would raise an estimated £172 million annually.

In addition, Mr Khan plans to increase the age of eligibility for free travel using the 60+ pass by 10% each year over the next 12 years.

He is also proposing to scrap cheaper off-peak fares for Tube journeys between Zone 1 and Heathrow, and raise the cost of an Oyster card deposit from £5 to £7.

Despite these measures, the Labour mayor said “managed decline” of TfL will still be required, involving “significant cuts” to bus and Tube services.

Mr Khan reiterated his call for the Government to “give back the £500 million Londoners pay every year in Vehicle Excise Duty”, which is “currently used almost entirely to maintain roads outside London”.

He said: “The Government is still refusing to properly fund TfL, and ministers are effectively holding London to ransom, threatening to withhold all emergency funding unless even more significant additional revenue is raised from Londoners for TfL.

“These are on top of the changes forced upon London last year when short-term funding was first given.”

He added that the pandemic is the “sole cause” of TfL’s financial problems.

A previous funding agreement between the Government and TfL was due to expire on Saturday December 11, but was extended until Friday.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We received a response from the mayor on income generation proposals which can move TfL towards a financially sustainable future, in a way that is fair to the national taxpayer.

“As this response was received three weeks late, we agreed to extend the current funding package for one week to seek further clarity from the mayor.

“We have now received a further response from the mayor which we will consider and respond to in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]