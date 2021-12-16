Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Rusting Tyne Bridge symbol of Tory ‘austerity’, council says

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 9:57 am
Rust on the Tyne Bridge (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rust on the Tyne Bridge (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A cash-strapped council has said the rusting Tyne Bridge was a metaphor of the damage caused by Tory austerity since 2010 and would have been repaired if it was in the South East.

The national landmark, a symbol of civic pride for the North East of England, has been scheduled to have major refurbishment for years.

Large patches of rust can clearly be seen from the road which links Newcastle and Gateshead, discolouring the green structure which has not been fully repainted since 2000.

Newcastle City Council has said it does not have the money to pay for it and has asked the Department for Transport to fund a £40 million repair programme ahead of its centenary in 2028.

Tyne Bridge
Traffic passing through the Tyne Bridge with rust clearly visible (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It said major works it requires are outside its “limited” annual budgets, which means it must bid for government support.

Labour Councillor John-Paul Stephenson, the council’s culture lead, has said the bridge would not have been allowed to fall into such disrepair if it was in the South East.

He said: “The rusting bridge is a metaphor of the damage the Conservatives have done to our city since 2010.

“A major landmark in the South would not have been allowed to get to this level.

Traffic passing through the Tyne Bridge with rust clearly visible (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Traffic passing through the Tyne Bridge with rust clearly visible (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I know that there are parts of London and the wider South which need TLC too.

“But the difference is that these are not iconic structures.  

“I certainly don’t want to dismiss how important these are to their local infrastructures, but the point is they don’t tend to be so integral to representations of the city.

“If they were, it would have been sorted.

“Levelling up needs to be more than just words.

A rainbow visible over Tyne Bridge, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A rainbow visible over Tyne Bridge, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“If they can waste money on a fancy press room in Downing Street, they have the money to restore one of the UK’s most loved landmarks so we can be proud of it again in time for its centenary in 2028.”

The Department for Transport was supportive of the Tyne Bridge being restored and was waiting for a bid from the council.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to see the Tyne Bridge returned to its former glory, and await further information from the council before we can consider allocating funding.

“Our commitment to levelling up the North East has already seen £20 million provided to improve transport in the region, and we hope Newcastle City Council considers reapplying for funding for other schemes in future rounds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal