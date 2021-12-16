Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Scrap first class carriages until rail services improve, mayor demands

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 10:35 am
Andy Burnham said standard class ticket holders should be allowed to use first class carriages until rail services improve in the north (Danny Lawson/PA)
Andy Burnham said standard class ticket holders should be allowed to use first class carriages until rail services improve in the north (Danny Lawson/PA)

Standard class train ticket holders should be allowed to use first class carriages in northern England until services improve, according to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The Labour mayor said he “can’t see a justification” for only permitting passengers with more expensive tickets to use the compartments when people are being forced to stand for entire journeys.

Mr Burnham announced he will oppose a new timetable proposed by the rail industry for December 2022 unless ticket restrictions are eased.

He also demanded that any changes to Manchester’s services are accompanied by a schedule for “delivery of infrastructure that will solve our problem”, including easing the bottleneck in the Castlefield area of the city.

At a meeting of strategic transport body Transport for the North, Mr Burnham said the region was “promised an expanded timetable” in 2014, but “we are in completely the opposite position”.

Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham said trains should be declassified ‘until we get back to the expanded timetable we were promised’ (PA)

He went on: “We’re being asked here to accept a much-reduced service without any exit route. I can’t do that.”

If the timetable is implemented it will lead to many passengers “standing up all the way” between Manchester and Leeds due to a lack of seats, Mr Burnham claimed.

“Until we get back to the expanded timetable we were promised, the trains should be declassified.

“I can’t see a justification for first class compartments on trains where people can’t get a seat when they’re paying the ticket prices at the level that they are.

“I’m fed up with being fobbed off on this issue. The industry has not been able to give us a clear answer as to when this capacity will be put in place.”

In October, the Department for Transport insisted the new timetable will provide “more punctual, reliable journeys for passengers”.

TransPennine Express, which runs services between cities in the North and Scotland, operates first class carriages containing reclining seats and USB points.

Government-owned train operator Northern only has standard class compartments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal