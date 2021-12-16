Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Appeal to help Afghan children raises almost £10m in one day

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 4:55 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 5:37 pm
Almost £10 million was raised in the first 24 hours (Disasters Emergency Committee/PA)
Almost £10 million was raised in the first 24 hours (Disasters Emergency Committee/PA)

An appeal to raise money for children in Afghanistan has raised  £9.5 million in the first day.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Afghanistan Crisis Appeal will raise funds for member charities to urgently respond to conflict, economic collapse, drought, famine and Covid-19 in the country.

The actress Gillian Anderson, known for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, is among the high-profile supporters of the campaign as appeals were broadcast on television on Wednesday.

Donations from the public will be matched pound-for-pound by the UK Government – up to a total of £10 million, with the amount raised so far just £500,000 away from that.

Anderson said: “Currently, women and girls in Afghanistan are going through pregnancy and labour in unimaginable conditions without a home or enough food to eat, and with the healthcare system falling apart.

“Hospitals are having to close due to a lack of supplies and medics. Newborn babies are already dying from malnutrition.

“DEC member charities are working on the ground in Afghanistan to help. Please donate what you can to give lifesaving help this winter.”

DEC charities, including the International Rescue Committee UK, British Red Cross, Save the Children and Cafod, say fast action is needed to help the eight million people at risk of starvation over winter.

A million children under the age of five are at risk of dying over the next three months, they have said.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Gillian Anderson has backed the campaign (Ian West/PA)

DEC’s chief executive, Saleh Saeed, said: “We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in the UK who has donated.

“We also thank the UK Government who will match pound for pound the first £10 million donated by the British people, as well as our broadcast partners for having aired the appeal, reaching millions of viewers and listeners.

“The situation in Afghanistan is beyond horrific – we can’t just sit back and watch. If we don’t act now, many lives could be lost as the harsh winter sets in, with children amongst those most vulnerable.

“DEC charities are already on the ground, scaling up their operations to reach the people most in need. We urge people to continue donating.”

Afghanistan Crisis Appeal
The charities are trying to help children in Afghanistan (Disasters Emergency Committee/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The British people have shown incredible generosity and the UK is determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan.

“We have doubled our aid this year to save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]