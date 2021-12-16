Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver who narrowly missed cyclists during high-speed pursuit is jailed

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 7:05 pm
Robert Busby, 52, of Abberley Wood, Great Shelford, has been jailed (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
A driver who led police on a pursuit at “ludicrously high speeds” while narrowly missing cyclists and other cars in Cambridge has been jailed.

Video of the five-minute pursuit shows a black Vauxhall Astra, driven by Robert Busby, reach speeds of more than 80mph in zones with a 20mph limit and go the wrong way round a roundabout.

Police had signalled for the 52-year-old to pull over on the afternoon of February 21 on Coldhams Lane in Cambridge and he initially slowed before speeding off.

Part of the chase is on roads around the Addenbrooke’s Hospital site.

Robert Busby sentenced
Robert Busby’s driving was condemned by police (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Busby, of Abberley Wood, Great Shelford, later tried to flee on foot but was stopped and arrested.

Cambridgeshire Police said he admitted at an earlier hearing to dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday to a year in prison, the force said.

Judge Michael Procter said it was an “astonishingly dangerous piece of driving” with “ludicrously high speeds”.

He said: “There were no injuries or collisions but if other road users hadn’t taken action there would have been.

“It was a prolonged piece of bad driving involving deliberate disregard for the rules of the road and safety of others involving vastly excessive speed all while his licence was revoked on medical grounds and he had no insurance.”

Pc Tim Everett said: “Busby showed a complete disregard for the safety of road users that day.

“Not to mention himself and his passenger.

“His driving was completely erratic taking speeds of 80mph on busy roads.

“He narrowly missed other cars and bikes and was lucky not to cause a serious, or even fatal, collision.”

