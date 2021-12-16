Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police given more time to question man over fatal fire in Reading

By Press Association
December 16, 2021, 8:37 pm
The property in Grovelands Road, Reading, was gutted by the fire (Marc Ward/PA)
The property in Grovelands Road, Reading, was gutted by the fire (Marc Ward/PA)

Police have been given longer to question a man arrested after a suspected arson attack which killed one person in Reading.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a warrant for further detention has been obtained, giving officers longer to question the 31-year-old suspect.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a building in Rowe Court, Grovelands Road, at around 3am on Wednesday.

One person has been confirmed dead following the blaze and two people are still missing.

Reading fire
Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 3am on Wednesday (Marc Ward/PA)

On Thursday evening, the force said: “Our officers and colleagues from the fire service remain on scene today following yesterday’s major fire in Rowe Court, Reading.

“Specialist teams have spent today further assessing the structural damage to the building.

“The extent of the damage and the need to ensure the safety of those carrying out this work means we are likely to be working in the area for a significant length of time.”

It added: “A 31-year-old man remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson.

“Today, a warrant for further detention has been obtained, giving officers longer to question the man.”

Reading fire
Emergency services were at the scene on Thursday (Ted Hennessey/PA)

Four people were treated in hospital while another seven received medical care from ambulance crews at the scene.

The building was so badly damaged by fire that it has been left unstable.

Those affected by the fire in Reading are to be provided with “temporary respite accommodation”, the local council has said.

Witnesses heard an explosion and some residents were forced to jump from the building to try to escape the fire.

Others described a woman jumping or falling from an upper floor.

Doug Buchanan, from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, told journalists that firefighters had rescued one resident with a ladder while another was talked to safety by a call handler.

He said: “Our firefighters were able to rescue one of the residents from the building using a ladder, and our emergency call handlers gave fire survival advice to a resident that led them to safety, getting out of the property.”

The source of ignition of the fire is not yet clear.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal