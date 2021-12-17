Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Law Commission to review the impact of ‘rape myths’ on criminal proceedings

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 1:43 am
The Law Commission will review how evidence is used in prosecutions of sexual offences, and to counter misconceptions about sexual harm (“rape myths”). (Jacob King/PA)
The Law Commission will review how evidence is used in prosecutions of sexual offences, and to counter misconceptions about sexual harm (“rape myths”). (Jacob King/PA)

A project aimed at countering misconceptions surrounding sexual harm at trial has been announced by the Law Commission.

The legal review body’s project will also assess how evidence is used in the prosecution of sexual offences.

It comes after a review into how the criminal justice system handles rape cases found one in two victims who report being raped withdrew from the investigation.

In June, the Government’s ‘rape review’ found that charges, prosecutions and convictions for rape have fallen over the last five years, despite the prevalence of sexual crimes remaining steady.

The Law Commission’s new review will scrutinise the law, guidance and practice relating to the trial process in prosecutions of sexual offences – including rape – and consider the need for reform.

The project aims to increase the understanding of consent and sexual harm and improve the treatment of victims, while ensuring that defendants receive a fair trial.

Justice minister Victoria Atkins said the review will look closely at how to improve the trial process by ensuring only relevant evidence is used and that damaging misconceptions – known as “rape myths” – about these crimes are “consigned to the past”.

She said: “It is vital victims of rape and sexual violence have confidence in the justice system and are treated with the utmost fairness in court.

“This important review will look closely at how to improve the trial process – ensuring only relevant evidence is used and that damaging misconceptions about these crimes are consigned to the past.

“We’re grateful to the Law Commission for carrying out this work, which builds on the Government’s action plan to transform the response to rape and increase the volume of cases going through the system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal