Home News UK

What the papers say – December 17

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 3:01 am
What the papers say – December 17 (PA)
What the papers say – December 17 (PA)

The papers are mostly led by the Omicron outbreak’s impact on Christmas celebrations and the ongoing fallout from the Tory party scandal.

The TimesThe Guardian and The Sun lead with the effect the Omicron outbreak is having on the hospitality industry as customers cancel Christmas bookings.

The Independent and the Daily Mirror carry the latest in the “Tory Christmas scandal”, reporting the Met will interview more alleged witnesses.

The Daily Mail reports that Tory MPs are lining up to “take aim” at chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty over his warning to Brits to rein in Christmas partying as the Omicron outbreak worsens.

The i also leads with the UK shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of Omicron in the week before Christmas.

The Telegraph runs with a call from the Archbishop of Canterbury, urging political leaders to “put their hands up” and acknowledge wrongdoing as he expresses his disappointment over the Tory party scandal.

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Express report that the Queen has cancelled her Christmas celebrations, with the latter saying she is setting an “example” for Omicron-hit Britain.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with the Bank of England raising interest rates for the first time in three years.

And the Daily Star leads with the Tory Christmas scandal and the Met’s plans to interview witnesses, adding that even “Mary, Jesus and the wee donkey” were invited to lockdown parties.

