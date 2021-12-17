Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Animal charity ‘horrified’ after guinea pigs left in ditch to die

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 2:33 pm
Two guinea pigs were left to die in a bag at the side of a road in Co Down (USPCA/PA)
Two guinea pigs were left to die in a bag at the side of a road in Co Down (USPCA/PA)

Two guinea pigs were “left to die” in a ditch at the roadside in Co Down, an animal welfare charity has said.

The pets were discovered by a member of the public who was walking his dog in the Damolly Road area of Newry on Friday and alerted the USPCA.

The charity described the animals, which had been dumped in a bag for life, as being in a horrific state of neglect and severe pain.

They were treated by USPCA vets but had to be euthanised.

The abandoned guinea pigs were suffering from serious skin infections (USPCA/PA)

USPCA development manager Colleen Tinnelly said the guinea pigs had “clearly been neglected for a long time”.

“At this point, we are beyond words – we are absolutely appalled that someone left these poor animals suffering,” she said.

“They were essentially left to die at the roadside. We condemn the actions of the individual responsible – the animals had clearly been neglected for a long time, displaying severe skin infections and serious pain.

“To then leave them to fend for themselves is outrageous.

“Time and time again, we are unfortunately reminded of the fact that there are cruel, heartless individuals out there who do not care for the welfare of their animals.

“We plead with the public to always do their research before getting a pet – be that a dog, cat, or indeed a guinea pig.

“Each and every animal has its own set of intricate needs, and, unless you are able to meet these fully and give the animal the best life possible, do not even consider getting a pet.

“Following examination from our veterinary team, the two guinea pigs unfortunately had to be relieved of their suffering.

“All of this could have been avoided if their owner had carefully looked after them in the first instance. We are absolutely horrified.

“Thank you to the member of the public for bringing them into our care, rather than leaving them to a prolonged, horrible death at the side of the road.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal