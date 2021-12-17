Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sauropod dinosaurs preferred warmer regions of Earth, study suggests

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 4:01 pm
Sauropod dinosaurs preferred warmer regions of Earth, the new study suggests (Emiliano Troco/UCL)
Giant sauropod dinosaurs such as Brontosaurus and Diplodocus preferred to live in warmer, more tropical regions of Earth, according to a new study.

The findings suggest the long-necked animals, thought to include the largest land animals to have ever existed, may have had a different physiology from other dinosaurs.

Researchers at UCL and the University of Vigo investigated why sauropod fossils are only found at lower latitudes, while fossils of other main dinosaur types seem to be present everywhere, with many located in the polar regions.

They analysed the fossil record across the Mesozoic era, lasting from around 230 to 66 million years ago, looking at occurrences of fossils of the three main dinosaur types.

This included sauropods, theropods – which include velociraptors and Tyrannosaurus rex – and ornithischians such as the Triceratops.

Combining this data with information about climate throughout the period, and data about how continents have moved across the globe, the researchers concluded that sauropods were restricted to warmer, drier habitats compared with other dinosaurs.

These habitats were likely to be open, semi-arid landscapes, similar to today’s savannahs.

Co-author Dr Philip Mannion, UCL Earth Sciences, said: “Our research shows that some parts of the planet always seemed to be too cold for sauropods.

“They seem to have avoided any temperatures approaching freezing.

“Other dinosaur types, in contrast, could thrive in Earth’s polar regions, from innermost Antarctica to polar Alaska – which, due to the warmer climate, were ice-free, with lush vegetation.

“This suggests sauropods had different thermal requirements from other dinosaurs, relying more on their external environment to heat their bodies – slightly closer to being ‘cold-blooded’, like modern-day reptiles.

“Their grand size hints that this physiology may have been unique.”

First author Dr Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, previously at UCL and now based at the University of Vigo, Spain, said: “It may be that sauropods were physiologically incapable of thriving in colder regions, or that they thrived less well in these areas than their dinosaurian cousins and were outcompeted.

“A mix of features may have helped sauropods shed heat more easily than mammals do today.

“Their long necks and tails would have given them a larger surface area, and they may have had a respiratory system more akin to birds, which is much more efficient.”

He added: “Sauropods’ strategies for keeping their eggs warm may also have differed from the other dinosaurs.

“Theropods probably warmed eggs by sitting on them, whereas ornithischians seem to have used heat generated by decaying plants.

“Sauropods, meanwhile, may have buried their eggs, relying on heat from the sun and the ground.”

The study found no occurrences of sauropods above a latitude of 50 degrees north – an area encompassing most of Canada, Russia, northern Europe and the UK – or below 65 degrees south, encompassing Antarctica.

But there were rich records for theropods and ornithischians living above 50 degrees north in later periods (from 145 million years ago).

The authors also suggest sauropods may have had a unique in-between physiology, closer to being cold-blooded than other dinosaur types.

The findings are published in Current Biology.

