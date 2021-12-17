Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police appeal for sightings of teenager whose death sparked murder inquiry

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 6:49 pm
18-year-old Lily Sullivan was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
18-year-old Lily Sullivan was found dead near a pond in Pembrokeshire and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Police are appealing for sightings of a teenage girl hours before she was found dead near a pond.

The body of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan was found at Pembroke Mill Pond shortly after 4am on Friday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives have released a photograph of Miss Sullivan taken hours before she died in the hope witnesses recognise her clothing.

They want to speak to anyone who saw the teenager in the Main Street area from 7.30pm on Thursday and in the Mill Pond area from around 2am on Friday.

Miss Sullivan was wearing a white cropped top, blue jeans with ripped knees, white belt and black patent boots.

She had a spider tattoo visible on her chest, and had black hair, which was bleached at the front.

A force spokesman said: “Her family is being supported by specialist officers.

“A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal