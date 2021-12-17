Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple charged over death of two-year-old boy in gas explosion

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 7:21 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 7:27 pm
George Hinds (Lancashire Police/PA)
George Hinds (Lancashire Police/PA)

A couple have been charged over the death of a two-year-old boy in a gas explosion.

Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, are accused of the manslaughter of George Arthur Hinds.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, Lancashire, in the early hours of May 16.

They found two houses had collapsed with a third seriously damaged.

George died as a result of the blast at his home, while his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were also injured and later discharged from hospital.

The force said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a gas pipe which had been cut in the property next door, 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

Heysham blast – Lancashire
Emergency workers at the scene of the explosion (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Greenhams have also been charged with theft.

Lancashire Police said the couple, who now live in Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

Heysham blast – Lancashire
George Hinds, who died in a suspected gas explosion (Lancashire Police/PA)

In a tribute issued after George’s death, his parents said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

“He was so precious to us.

“We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

“Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”

