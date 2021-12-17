Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton house fire: Father pays tribute to ‘bright, caring, loveable’ boys

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 11:47 pm
The father of two sets of twin boys who died in a house fire after being left home alone in south London has spoken of the ‘devastating’ impact of the incident on his family (Aaron Chown/PA)
The father of two sets of twin boys who died in a house fire after being left home alone in south London has spoken of the “devastating” impact of the incident on his family.

Dalton Hoath described the children, named by family members as Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.

It came as a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Thursday evening (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Hoath, said in a statement given to MailOnline on Friday: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all Sons, Brothers, Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Nephews and Cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.

“I would ask that my family are given time to grieve in private.

“They will be forever in my heart and thoughts, love Dad.”

Tributes have been paid to the boys (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, borough commander for Croydon, Bromley and Sutton Police, confirmed that the children were related.

He told reporters at the scene on Friday afternoon: “There was nobody else inside the property at the time of the fire.”

He said the Met and the London Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The woman arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of child neglect remains in police custody, the police chief said.

Investigators were at the scene on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a post on Facebook, Jason Hoath wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”

