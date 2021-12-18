Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Four dead in separate collisions in London in space of 24 hours

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 18, 2021, 11:57 am
The Metropolitan Police are investigating the series of collisions on London’s roads (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Four people have died and a fifth person has been critically injured in five separate incidents on London’s roads within the space of 24 hours.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a bus in Cricklewood, north London, at about 7.45pm on Friday while a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a suspected hit-and-run in Southall, west London, at about 1.55am on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a car in Chadwell Heath, east London, at just after 9.20pm on Friday. The driver and passenger in the car, a grey Audi TT, made off on foot.

In another incident, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died after what is thought to be a single-vehicle crash in Cricklewood, north London, at just before 4.40am on Friday.

Another motorcyclist, aged 28, suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Bromley, south-east London, at 7.25pm on Friday.

Chief Inspector Lora John, of the Metropolitan Police’s roads and transport policing command, said none of the incidents are believed to be directly linked.

She added: “However, the overall picture is disturbing and tragic. My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. They will be supported by specialist police officers in the difficult days and months ahead.

“In two of the incidents, drivers did not remain at the scene. Urgent enquiries are under way to trace them.

“The Met is committed to working with partners and the public to ensure that London’s roads are safe for everyone.

“Days like these are challenging and upsetting, demonstrating clearly how much needs to be done by all of us to stop this needless loss of life.”

