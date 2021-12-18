Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man shot dead in west Belfast

By Press Association
December 18, 2021, 8:37 pm
A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge (Niall Carson/PA)
A man in his 30s has been shot dead in west Belfast.

Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in Rodney Drive.

The victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and has since been pronounced dead.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation.

The PSNI has asked anyone with information about the incident to call on the non-emergency number 101.

SDLP west Belfast Representative Paul Doherty said: “This incident has been deeply shocking and distressing to the St James’ community.

“There is no place in our society for violence.

“Of course, the thoughts of the whole community will first and foremost be with the victim this evening after this heinous attack.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.”

