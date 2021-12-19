Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Andrew Marr signs off from BBC with Anchorman quote

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 10:49 am Updated: December 19, 2021, 10:55 am
Andrew Marr has hosted his final Sunday morning show on the BBC (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Andrew Marr has signed off from his long-running BBC politics show with a line from his “mentor” – Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

The veteran broadcaster is leaving the BBC after more than two decades, including 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.

Bringing his final programme to a close, he said: “That it is, all over, I have been so lucky and so privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you.”

Referring to the catchphrase of the fictional news anchor played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 hit comedy, he added: “I have been wondering how to close this final show, but I can’t do better than quoting my great mentor: ‘You stay classy, San Diego.’”

His final programme featured a montage of highlights of the show over the years, including interviews with Tony Blair, Greta Thunberg, Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin.

Among his final guests were actor David Tennant and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who both expressed regret at his departure.

Sophie Raworth will serve as the interim presenter of the Sunday morning programme, which will be temporarily retitled Sunday Morning, from January 9.

Marr, 62, has previously said he will now focus on writing and presenting political and cultural shows for Global, and writing for newspapers.

He said moving to the London-based media company offers him a “new freedom” to do “fast-paced, very regular political journalism on LBC with no filter”.

Marr joined the BBC in May 2000 as political editor.

He will host an opinion-led programme on LBC which will see him “give his view on the biggest issues of the moment” alongside guests, Global said.

He will also present a new programme on Classic FM, playing music and interviewing guests from the world of politics and arts, host a weekly podcast on Global Player and write a regular column for the LBC website.

