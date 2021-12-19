Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

By Press Association
December 19, 2021, 4:21 pm
Bruno (left) dressed as a snowman for a festive walk at Hyde Park (PA)
Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey, at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

LD turned up with a matching hat to round off her elf costume (PA)
Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)
Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Bruno pictured at Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)
Many owners dressed up for the Sausage Walk as well (PA)
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in fancy dress (PA)

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.

