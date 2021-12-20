Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla reveals her father shared news of home while PoW during Second World War

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
The Duchess of Cornwall has become a patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall spoke of her father’s role in sharing “precious news of home” with fellow prisoners of war during the Second World War as she became a patron of the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS).

In a video message, Camilla said she was “very proud” to take on the patronage of the military charity and media organisation.

BFBS distributes entertainment and information services including TV, audio and digital media to UK armed forces around the world.

Camilla praised the organisation for supporting “our service men and women wherever they may find themselves”, as well as their families, “who face immense challenges”.

She said BFBS’ work “raises morale, forges a sense of community and lessens the distance from loved ones”.

The duchess said: “I know a little of the importance of maintaining the connection between serving personnel and their family because during the Second World War, my father was held as a prisoner of war in Germany.

“Officially, his role was to be the laundry officer. Unofficially, it fell to him and half a dozen others to create and listen to a very basic radio to glean precious news of home and share it with their fellow prisoners.

“Periodic Nazi raids would locate and destroy the carefully-built wireless sets, but they were always replaced as quickly as possible – the men could cope with almost anything as long as they were not deprived of some form of contact with home.”

Camilla thanked the armed forces for the “unseen sacrifices that you are making for us all”.

Major-General Chris Wilson, chairman of the BFBS board of trustees, said trustees were “absolutely delighted” that Camilla had taken on the patronage.

He said: “We are looking forward to introducing Her Royal Highness to the wide range of welfare and entertainment services we offer the armed forces, their families and veterans – and to our colleagues who are responsible for delivering them.”

