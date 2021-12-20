Three boys remanded over 16-year-old’s stabbing death

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three teenagers have been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court accused of killing Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester.

The teenager, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road. He died at the scene.

Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in the Tredworth area of Gloucester (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The boys, who cannot be identified due to their age, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses during a brief hearing.

The clerk of the court said the three defendants were jointly charged on December 15 with the murder of Ramarni.

Jeremy Oliver, prosecuting, said the case should be sent to Bristol Crown Court due to the “nature of the charges”.

Andrew Hedges, presiding justice, told the three defendants: “You are being remanded to youth detention accommodation and you will next appear in court on Tuesday December 21 at Bristol Crown Court.”

Meanwhile, a knife surrender is to be held in Gloucester Park following the death of Ramarni.

The two-hour event on Wednesday evening will see police officers on duty in the park with knife surrender bins.

Inspector Ash Shingler said: “Following the outpouring of grief after Ramarni’s death people in Gloucester have come together in a call to disarm and show how the city totally rejects violence on our streets.

“We wanted to provide an easy opportunity for others to take knives off our streets and remove the risk of them being used in crime.

“Following the surrender, the surrender bins will remain in the reception areas of Bearland and Barton Street police stations and people will still be able to go to those stations to hand in any weapons.”

A recent knife surrender across the county following the conviction of a boy for the fatal stabbing of Dursley teenager Joshua Hall saw over 300 knives handed in across the county.