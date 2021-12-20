Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police issue urgent appeal for 20-year-old man last seen at nightclub

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 6:11 pm
Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen just after midnight on December 17 2021 as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone. (Metropolitan Police)
Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen just after midnight on December 17 2021 as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone. (Metropolitan Police)

The police and family of a 20-year-old student are “extremely worried” after he went missing following a night out in central London.

Harvey Parker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left the Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster alone.

Calls to his telephone have gone unanswered, and the Metropolitan Police say there is “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing”.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Lil Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to Heaven Nightclub.

Mr Parker, of Lambeth, south London, is 5ft 8ins tall, of mixed race, has a slight build and short black hair.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, of the Area South safeguarding unit, said. “We have not been able to speak to Harvey on his phone and we are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family.

“Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately.”

A message on Twitter from The University of York said people are “very concerned about our missing student Harvey Parker”.

A notice posted London LGBT+ Forums’ Network said “my friend is missing” and urged people to try and help find Mr Parker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal