Man charged with murder of 18-year-old woman found near pond

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 9:51 pm
Lily Sullivan, whose body was found at Pembroke Mill Pond (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
A man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire.

Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, is accused of killing Lily Sullivan.

The teenager was found near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Miss Sullivan’s family said in a statement: “Lily was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.”

Haines will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said they were grateful for the support of the local community, and added that Miss Sullivan’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers and “our thoughts are with them at this incredibly hard time”.

Anyone with information that could help in the inquiry is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, through the force’s dedicated public portal or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

