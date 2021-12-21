Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant Shapps: Government 'not wasting time' starting rail improvements

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 12:03 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 12:19 am
The Government is ‘not wasting time’ with transforming rail services in the Midlands and the North, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Jacob King/PA)
The Government is “not wasting time” with starting work to transform rail services in the Midlands and the North, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Work to electrify the Midland Mainline between Kettering, Northamptonshire and Market Harborough, Leicestershire will begin on Thursday, the Cabinet minister announced.

This is part of a wider upgrade of the line to Sheffield and Nottingham.

The project is part of the Government’s £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) for the Midlands and the North.

The IRP was met by fierce criticism when it was published in November because it included the scrapping of HS2’s eastern leg between the East Midlands and Leeds, and a failure to use new lines for the full Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project.

But the Government insisted it will result in similar improvements from previous plans, and they will be delivered quicker and with better value for taxpayers’ money.

Speaking on a visit to Network Rail contractor SPL in Leicester to see wiring gantries being built for the Midland Mainline, Mr Shapps said it is “exciting to get things done now rather than waiting decades”.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re not having to wait, we’re getting on with it.

“We’re going to have more reliable services, we’re going to have better capacity, and we’re going to have modern trains on lines delivered to people one heck of a lot earlier than it would have happened.

“Spades in the ground straightaway. We’re not wasting time. We’re starting before Christmas.”

Grant Shapps visit to Leicester
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (left) during a visit to the Leicester hub of Network Rail contractors SPL (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Shapps added: “A lot of those people who were making comments when they saw the Integrated Rail Plan last month, I think today should confess that the one thing you can say for sure is we’re getting on with it.”

Work will also take place over the festive period to speed up the electrification and re-signalling of the railway between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

This is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, included in NPR.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the Government of “cynical broken promises”.

She said: “People will not be taken for fools. They promised the electrification of the Midland Mainline a decade ago. They promised HS2 to Leeds. They promised Northern Powerhouse Rail. They simply cannot be trusted to deliver.”

