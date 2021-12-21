Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 21

Press Association
December 21, 2021
What the papers say – December 21 (PA)
The papers on Tuesday are dominated by confusion over lockdown rules ahead of Christmas.

The Financial Times, The Sun and The Times carry the latest in the ongoing uncertainty surrounding pandemic measures as ministers push back against Boris Johnson’s “circuit breaker” option.

The i and The Independent also lead with Cabinet’s reluctance to impose restrictions, with the former reporting Mr Johnson is “unlikely” to introduce them before December 25.

The Daily Telegraph also carries the confusion caused by Cabinet’s refusal to implement pandemic measures despite advice from scientists.


Metro has the Deputy Prime Minister’s response to the leaked photo from May 2020 of the Prime Minister and his staff at No 10 during lockdown, with Dominic Raab quoted as saying the gathering was not illegal as those in attendance were wearing suits and the location is  a “place of work”.

And the Daily Star leads with a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Mr Johnson over the incident with a “Government-endorsed cut-out-and-keep ‘work meeting’ cheeseboard” which readers can supposedly use to avoid breaking lockdown laws.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has been “accused of failing to follow science” on restrictions.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says the Queen will be having a quiet Christmas after cancelling her plans amid the “national confusion” on rules.

And the Daily Mail declares that “Christmas is safe” as ministers “defy gloomy scientists by refusing to back new curbs”.

