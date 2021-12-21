Four men jailed for bid to smuggle 69 migrants into UK on converted fishing boat

An error occurred. Please try again.

Four men have been jailed for trying to smuggle 69 people, including two pregnant women, into the UK on a converted fishing boat.

A single trip stood to make more than £1 million for the criminals involved, and trips were planned to happen at least weekly, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

But the crew caught the attention of authorities, first off the coast of Sweden where the boat ran aground and later in the UK where it was intercepted with 69 Albanian migrants on board.

Judge David Turner QC, sentencing, said the fishing vessel had been “made to look innocuous in a North Sea context”.

Kfir Ivgi was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to assist unlawful immigration (National Crime Agency/PA)

He described conditions on board as “terrifying”, adding that organisers had “plainly rounded up migrants and insisted they board in Ostend (in Belgium) – weapons it seems were produced by some of the organisers”.

He told the defendants: “This was organised crime.

“Your aim was gain and profit, you cared little for safety and welfare.”

Charlene Sumnall, prosecuting, said the near 30m-long trawler was sourced from Latvia and had been “chosen for the very reason that she was cheap”.

“She had been sat rotting in a dry dock for a number of years,” she said.

“This one trip alone would garner those involved in the criminality over a million pounds.

“This was very much a commercial enterprise.

“The valuable cargo being the 69 souls, including two pregnant women, who were on board the unseaworthy vessel.”

Sergejs Kuliss was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiring to assist unlawful immigration (National Crime Agency/PA)

Ms Sumnall said the venture was “far more sophisticated than small boat crossings, dinghies and the like” and that criminals were “using the squalid and dangerous conditions on board the Svanic to line their own pockets”.

She said it was “not a voyage doomed to fail”, adding: “There were planned to be at least weekly trips, 50 people at a time.”

But the boat, built almost 60 years ago, was intercepted by UK Border Force vessels in the North Sea late on November 17 last year as it sailed from the Ostend area of Belgium towards Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

It was escorted into Harwich in Essex.

There were 20 lifejackets on board for 72 people, an earlier trial was told.

Five men have been convicted of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration, with 35-year-old Arturas Jusas, of Wandsworth Road, Lambeth, admitting the offence, and four others found guilty after a trial.

Jusas, 39-year-old Kfir Ivgi, of Corrigan Close, Finchley, and Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham, were described by prosecutors as “UK-based organisers”.

Jusas was jailed for nine years and nine months, Ivgi for 10 years and Kuliss for nine years.

Igor Kosyi has been sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiring to assist unlawful immigration (National Crime Agency/PA)

Latvian national Aleksandrs Gulpe, 44, and 57-year-old Ukrainian national Igor Kosyi, both described by prosecutors as crew members, were arrested when the boat reached land in the early hours of November 18.

Kosyi was jailed for seven years.

Gulpe is due to be sentenced at a later date as he was isolating with Covid symptoms.

Martin Rutherford QC, for Ivgi, said the Svanic “ran aground in Sweden and elsewhere due to her navigation that caught the attention of authorities both in Sweden and the UK”.

“Whatever the conspirators hoped for in this case, it in fact was highly likely there wasn’t going to be a second trip due to the competence or otherwise,” he said.

Narita Bahra QC, for Jusas, said “none of the migrants were injured in any way”.

Jeremy Lynn, for Kuliss, said the vessel was “fundamentally seaworthy” but there were “some mishaps that were the fault of the clumsy crew”.

A sixth defendant, Ukrainian national Volodymyr Mykhailov, 49, who the court heard was arrested when the boat reached land, was cleared of the charge.