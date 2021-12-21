Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Police release CCTV images of missing 20-year-old man last seen at nightclub

By Press Association
December 21, 2021, 3:49 pm
Harvey Parker’s relatives have taken to social media to ask for help in locating him (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Harvey Parker’s relatives have taken to social media to ask for help in locating him (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have released CCTV images of a missing 20-year-old man at the nightclub in London where he was last seen.

Harvey Parker left Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday December 17.

Further CCTV footage shows Mr Parker then entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment, but he has not been seen since.

A CCTV image of Harvey Parker leaving Heaven nightclub (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Parker, from Lambeth in south London, is 5ft 8ins tall and has a slight build.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey, and his family have still heard nothing from him. There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.

“To assist the public, we are releasing images of Harvey from the night he went missing.

“This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey’s family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately.”

Police said there was ‘no reason’ why Mr Parker should have gone missing (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Theatre Royal Stratford East said Mr Parker was a front-of-house member of staff and issued an appeal for help to find him.

The tweet was shared by playwright Jonathan Harvey and others.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to Heaven nightclub.

Little Simz has since retweeted an appeal by a friend of Mr Parker.

Mr Parker’s relatives have also taken to social media to ask for help in locating him, including his uncle who tagged LBC presenter James O’Brien in the appeal.

Mr O’Brien responded, saying he would mention Mr Parker on his show and that he had seen a missing poster on his way in to work.

Westminster School in London also tweeted an appeal using the hashtag #FindHarvey, stating he was a former pupil.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 3134/18DEC21.

