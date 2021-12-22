Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

New Inmarsat satellite ‘could one day power flying taxis’

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 12:04 am
(Inmarsat/Airbus Defence and Space/PA)
(Inmarsat/Airbus Defence and Space/PA)

British firm Inmarsat is expected to launch what it says is the “most sophisticated commercial communication satellite ever built”.

The satellite firm’s I-6 F1 is due to lift off from Japan on Wednesday afternoon on board a launch vehicle built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The satellite is the largest commercial comms satellite ever launched, Inmarsat said.

It is the firm’s first hybrid satellite, carrying two different communication network payloads, which will boost infrastructure networks such as maritime and aviation safety, remote agriculture and emergency response, and also in-flight WiFi on planes and secure communications for heads of state.

Inmarsat chief executive Rajeev Suri told the PA news agency that the satellite had been designed to stay in orbit for at least 15 years, and could eventually be used to support not just present-day technology but also future innovations such as the networks needed to deploy flying taxis.

“What it will offer our customers is a lot more capacity compared to our previous generations satellites,” he said.

“And the beauty is that these satellites have got a minimum lifespan of around 15 years so it will go the 2040s and beyond, which means that it will not only support the applications and use cases that we know and see today, but also new ones that we haven’t fully comprehended or even imagined, so it’s very exciting.”

The I-6 F1 is the first of two satellites to be launched, and Mr Suri said the network coverage provided could allow people to make video calls during a flight or stream films from a merchant ship in the middle of the ocean.

This coverage in remote areas could also be used to connect autonomous vehicles or flying taxis and the array of sensors used to drive them in the future, he said.

“It could be that when we have autonomous taxis in the air, they would be supported in urban centres by 5G, but outside of the urban areas, this (the satellite) could be the primary way to connect.”

Mr Suri described Wednesday’s launch as a “multinational effort”, but one that also represented “the best of British technology”.

“The satellites are manufactured in Stevenage and Portsmouth, but in concert with other teams like Airbus – so it was finally assembled in Toulouse,” he said.

“It will be monitored from our operating centre in London and it’s being launched together with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Kagoshima in Japan.”

